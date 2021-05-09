Cree’s (CREE) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $108.00 target price on the LED producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Cree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cree in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Cree in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.50.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $95.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.47. Cree has a 12 month low of $41.29 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Cree by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,844 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Cree by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,670 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of Cree by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

