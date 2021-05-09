Critical Analysis: Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) versus Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY)

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) and Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Nomura Research Institute has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspen Pharmacare has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nomura Research Institute and Aspen Pharmacare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nomura Research Institute $4.87 billion 3.79 $636.67 million $1.00 30.24 Aspen Pharmacare $2.49 billion 2.06 $300.36 million $0.82 13.73

Nomura Research Institute has higher revenue and earnings than Aspen Pharmacare. Aspen Pharmacare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nomura Research Institute, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nomura Research Institute and Aspen Pharmacare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomura Research Institute 10.15% 18.86% 10.28% Aspen Pharmacare N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Nomura Research Institute and Aspen Pharmacare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomura Research Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A Aspen Pharmacare 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Nomura Research Institute beats Aspen Pharmacare on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform service in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc. The company's Financial IT Solutions segment provides system consulting, development, and management solutions, as well as shared online services for the financial institutions, including the securities, insurance, banking, asset management, and other financial sectors. Its Industrial IT Solutions segment offers system consulting, development, and management solutions, as well as shared online services primarily for the distribution, manufacturing, service, and public sectors. The company's IT Platform Services segment engages in the data center operation activities and construction of platforms and networks to the Financial IT and Industrial IT Solutions segments, as well as provides IT platform solutions and information security services to external clients. This segment is also involved in research related to advance IT, etc. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Aspen Pharmacare

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anaesthetics and muscle relaxants under the Anaesthetics brand; cytotoxic medicines under the Regional brand; and injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand. It is also involved in the contract and supply of chemical and biochemical active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dose form pharmaceuticals for third parties. The company offers products in the form of oral solid dose, injectables, liquids, semi-solids, steriles, biologicals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

