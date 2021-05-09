Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,722,000 after purchasing an additional 80,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $183.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 114.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $189.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at $22,381,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $925,528 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. KeyCorp increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

