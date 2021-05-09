Crown (CRW) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and $10,754.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,971.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,308.41 or 0.02296583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $346.67 or 0.00608496 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00066962 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001983 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003182 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,118,653 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.