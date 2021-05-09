Crown Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Crown coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and $10,754.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,971.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,308.41 or 0.02296583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $346.67 or 0.00608496 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00066962 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001983 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003182 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,118,653 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

