Cryptocean Hits 24 Hour Volume of $243,317.00 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Cryptocean has a market cap of $8.81 million and $243,317.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00001871 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00089934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00067314 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $457.96 or 0.00797716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00105493 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,330.51 or 0.09285185 BTC.

About Cryptocean

CRON is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

