Cube (AUTO) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Cube has a total market cap of $6.94 million and approximately $200.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cube coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cube has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cube

Cube (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 coins. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cube’s official website is cubeint.io. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Cube Coin Trading

