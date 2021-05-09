Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) is set to announce its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 million. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. On average, analysts expect Cumberland Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CPIX opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $39.69 million, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.32. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $4.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and rheumatology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

