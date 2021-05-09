Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Cummins by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $266.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $143.32 and a one year high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.75.

In other news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

