CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Up to $93.95

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $93.95, but opened at $103.00. CureVac shares last traded at $100.66, with a volume of 7,528 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CureVac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CureVac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of CureVac by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 4.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of CureVac by 12.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 565.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

