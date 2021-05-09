Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $131.15

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $131.15 and last traded at $130.96, with a volume of 1734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $136,985.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,088.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Nathman sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total transaction of $158,130.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,706 shares of company stock worth $2,504,044. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

