Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $943.48 million and approximately $229.31 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for about $3.45 or 0.00005939 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00087982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020646 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00066088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.76 or 0.00787910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00104141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,298.01 or 0.09119155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,477,184,198 coins and its circulating supply is 273,444,536 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv.

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.