Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) COO Sells $99,319.36 in Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $99,319.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Richard A. Ehst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Richard A. Ehst sold 23,366 shares of Customers Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $818,744.64.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Richard A. Ehst sold 4,528 shares of Customers Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $139,643.52.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.55. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.79.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. Analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 67,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

