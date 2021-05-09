CWM Advisors LLC Buys 10,605 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nucor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79,061 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Nucor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,765 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nucor by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 43,162 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,508,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE opened at $98.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.00. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,748 shares of company stock valued at $19,368,166 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

