CWM Advisors LLC Grows Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 454,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 152,384 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Equity Residential by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Equity Residential by 307.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $74.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $76.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.19.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

