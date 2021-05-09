CWM Advisors LLC Has $3.87 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 46.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for about 0.6% of CWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

EMR opened at $95.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.23. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $95.26. The stock has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

