CWM Advisors LLC Has $4.98 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 69.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,122 shares during the period. CSX accounts for about 0.8% of CWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $103.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $103.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.77. The company has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $1,771,973.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,001,520 shares of company stock worth $201,920,643 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

