CWM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 237,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,976,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.4% of CWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average of $68.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $70.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

