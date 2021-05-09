CWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $241.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.52 and a 12 month high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

