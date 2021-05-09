Cwm LLC Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 17.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,602,000 after acquiring an additional 258,833 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Diageo by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after purchasing an additional 54,285 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Diageo by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,309,000 after purchasing an additional 108,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 488,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,289,000 after buying an additional 30,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $183.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.52. The company has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $183.73.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

