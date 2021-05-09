Cwm LLC Has $407,000 Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

NYSE:WAL opened at $106.70 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $109.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.05.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $293,659.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.