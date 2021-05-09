Cwm LLC Purchases 156 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Constellation Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 98,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on STZ. Truist cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

Shares of STZ opened at $240.92 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.53 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.56 and a 200-day moving average of $217.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,398 over the last 90 days. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.