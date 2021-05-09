Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a current ratio of 15.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.45. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $96,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $38,090.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,802,879. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cytokinetics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

