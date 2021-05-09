CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%.

Shares of CTMX stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,368. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $555.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.74. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTMX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,636.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

