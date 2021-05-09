D. Scott Neal Inc. Buys Shares of 902 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 902 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,739 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,703,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 14,709 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD opened at $234.84 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $238.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.97 and its 200-day moving average is $217.57. The company has a market capitalization of $175.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

