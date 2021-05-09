D. Scott Neal Inc. Has $8.83 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1,667.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,489 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 4.0% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY opened at $504.81 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $271.91 and a 1-year high of $507.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.83.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.