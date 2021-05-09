Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $801.37

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 801.37 ($10.47) and traded as high as GBX 913 ($11.93). Daily Mail and General Trust shares last traded at GBX 908 ($11.86), with a volume of 185,541 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on DMGT. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 955 ($12.48) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 966.60 ($12.63).

Get Daily Mail and General Trust alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 886.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 801.37. The company has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24.

Daily Mail and General Trust Company Profile (LON:DMGT)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.