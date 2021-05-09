Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 966.60 ($12.63).

Several brokerages have recently commented on DMGT. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 955 ($12.48) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust stock opened at GBX 908 ($11.86) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 11.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 886.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 801.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. Daily Mail and General Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 601 ($7.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 997 ($13.03).

Daily Mail and General Trust Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

