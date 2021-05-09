Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 206.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI opened at $142.38 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.21 and a 1-year high of $149.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -148.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.65.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.45.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,226 shares of company stock worth $21,815,605 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

