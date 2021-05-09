Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective dropped by DA Davidson from $112.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.51% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Datadog’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.95.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. Datadog has a twelve month low of $49.58 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,575.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.51.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $20,087,560.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,705,736.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $29,297,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,758,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,432,565 shares of company stock worth $125,328,415. 26.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Datadog by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,472,000 after buying an additional 561,531 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,090,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,950,000 after buying an additional 541,225 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 5.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,449,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,542,000 after buying an additional 328,092 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,427,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.