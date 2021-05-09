Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.13-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $880-890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $832.21 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.130-0.160 EPS.

Datadog stock traded up $5.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.29. 6,992,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,777. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. Datadog has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $119.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,575.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.95.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $866,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,763.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $2,461,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,959.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,432,565 shares of company stock valued at $125,328,415 over the last 90 days. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

