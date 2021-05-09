Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $211-213 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.49 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.130-0.160 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,992,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,777. Datadog has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.80 and its 200-day moving average is $95.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,575.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.95.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $581,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,996.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $2,461,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,959.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,432,565 shares of company stock worth $125,328,415. 26.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.