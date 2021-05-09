Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $5.93 on Friday, reaching $77.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,992,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,777. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,575.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.51.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $20,087,560.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,971 shares in the company, valued at $33,705,736.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $293,905.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,452.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,432,565 shares of company stock worth $125,328,415 in the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DDOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.95.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

