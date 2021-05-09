Datamine (DAM) Trading Up 17.3% Over Last 7 Days

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last week, Datamine has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000548 BTC on major exchanges. Datamine has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $176,402.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00068479 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003023 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000071 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.63 or 0.00753791 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,389,139 coins. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

