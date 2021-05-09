DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires Shares of 5,056 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $77.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.01 and a 200-day moving average of $66.89. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $77.49.

