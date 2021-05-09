DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ED opened at $78.09 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.76.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

