DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 788 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,222 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 149,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 35.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 30,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,088 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,675. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

