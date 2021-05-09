DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes $421,000 Position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth $10,628,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth about $989,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,012,000.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V alerts:

Shares of IPOE stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.88. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $28.26.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V Company Profile

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.