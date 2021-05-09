David Ashley Lee Sells 27,242 Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Stock

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) CFO David Ashley Lee sold 27,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $817,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CRY opened at $30.66 on Friday. CryoLife, Inc. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in CryoLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CryoLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CryoLife by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in CryoLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CryoLife by 10.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

