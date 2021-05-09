Davide Campari-Milano’s (DVDCF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DVDCF. HSBC upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 0.86. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $12.81.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.