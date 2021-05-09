Davide Campari-Milano’s (DVDCF) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DVDCF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Davide Campari-Milano has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

