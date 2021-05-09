DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.76

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $90.76 and last traded at $90.62, with a volume of 27047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.27.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DBSDY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.66. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $2.1452 dividend. This represents a $8.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. DBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

DBS Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

