Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DCPH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.89.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average of $51.50.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. The company’s revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $644,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,267,000 after purchasing an additional 75,145 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,353,000 after purchasing an additional 487,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

