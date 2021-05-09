DeFi Bids Achieves Market Cap of $1.09 Million (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. DeFi Bids has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $7,028.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Bids coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0855 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00089113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00020732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00066802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.91 or 0.00794084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00104804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,282.56 or 0.09061862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001692 BTC.

BID is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 43,328,241 coins and its circulating supply is 12,689,964 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids. DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Bids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

