DeFinition (DZI) Price Tops $1.13

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 9th. DeFinition has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $4,618.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFinition coin can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00001972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFinition has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeFinition alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00068414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.76 or 0.00250676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $703.92 or 0.01227452 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003688 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00031161 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $451.18 or 0.00786736 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,264.87 or 0.99854806 BTC.

About DeFinition

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 coins. DeFinition’s official Twitter account is @definitiondzi. The official website for DeFinition is definition.network/index/menu.

According to CryptoCompare, “Definition.network is a resilient supply token on Tron. As the same of Definition, its goal is to redefine DiFi. “

DeFinition Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFinition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFinition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFinition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFinition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.