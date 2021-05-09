Degenerator (MEME) Hits Market Cap of $913,535.72

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator coin can now be bought for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.20 or 0.00675513 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005862 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00020107 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $962.40 or 0.01657611 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.