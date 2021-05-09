DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 2,721 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,007,000 after buying an additional 10,210,806 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,698,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,692 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $89.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $80.57 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

