DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,685,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,991 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,693,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,635,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,473,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,275,000 after buying an additional 461,781 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $118,366,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,038,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,783,000 after buying an additional 93,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Shares of MPW opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

