DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 502,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after acquiring an additional 305,055 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 43,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 207,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,526,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OHI opened at $36.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.18. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.