DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 105.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,939 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,937 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,622,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,593,000 after buying an additional 597,030 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,631,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,346,000 after buying an additional 31,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,626,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRG. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

NRG opened at $34.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.83%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

